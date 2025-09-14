Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $2,627,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 681,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 79,023 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 698,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

