Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 315,755 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,755 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $266,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

