Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,949,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.62 and a 200-day moving average of $174.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock worth $42,171,892. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

