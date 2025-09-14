International Paper Company $IP Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,148,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,526 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

International Paper Stock Down 1.1%

IP stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

