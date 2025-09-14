Invst LLC Acquires 317 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Invst LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

