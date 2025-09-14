Invst LLC Acquires New Shares in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

CCL opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

