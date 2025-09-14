Invst LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Invst LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,034,000 after purchasing an additional 545,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.62 and a 200 day moving average of $232.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

