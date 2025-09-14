Invst LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $431.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.32.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

