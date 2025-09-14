Invst LLC Has $197,000 Stake in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Invst LLC trimmed its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,091 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 11,982,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after buying an additional 359,037 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 2,008,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $70,502,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 484.8% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,472,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,874,000 after buying an additional 3,707,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,583,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after buying an additional 355,192 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of STNE stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $643.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Santander raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on STNE

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.