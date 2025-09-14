Invst LLC Invests $285,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.