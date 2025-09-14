Invst LLC Invests $329,000 in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,655,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,044,000 after acquiring an additional 886,741 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,028,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,517,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 207,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 275,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 50,081 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

