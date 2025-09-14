Invst LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN

Invst LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ituran Location and Control as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.0% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 327.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ITRN opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.87. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $86.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

