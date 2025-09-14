Invst LLC Sells 11,287 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Invst LLC lowered its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,201 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $38,748,000. Bwcp LP increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,240.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,847,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ZETA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

