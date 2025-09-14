Invst LLC Sells 16,148 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 78.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

