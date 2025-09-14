Invst LLC Sells 340 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Invst LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,369,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,524,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,029 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 241,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,445 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,155,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,660,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of XBI opened at $94.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

