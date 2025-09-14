Invst LLC Sells 45,340 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Invst LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,340 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.