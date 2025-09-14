Invst LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after acquiring an additional 166,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.9% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 132,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AMD opened at $158.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

