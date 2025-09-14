Invst LLC Takes $386,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $813.87 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $873.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

