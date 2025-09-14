Invst LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $580.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.33. The stock has a market cap of $525.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

