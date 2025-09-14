iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,020 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after acquiring an additional 941,311 shares during the period. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 507,129 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.