iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Holdings Lowered by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $773,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $162.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $162.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

