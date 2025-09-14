iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Stake Lowered by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.