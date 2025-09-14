iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $49,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.3%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.