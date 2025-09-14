iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $533,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $327.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.51.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.