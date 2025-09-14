Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,897 Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

