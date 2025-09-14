Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Kroger Co. $KR

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

