Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,831.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $126.61 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 325.58%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

