Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.0%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.