Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $389,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 290,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,226,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,532,000 after acquiring an additional 546,406 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

