Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after buying an additional 1,771,982 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,244,000 after purchasing an additional 372,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

NYSE ANET opened at $139.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock valued at $980,712,097. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

