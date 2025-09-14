Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.