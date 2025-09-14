Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $333.70 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $278.75 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

