Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.13.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of AJG stock opened at $297.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.81 and a 200 day moving average of $319.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $274.25 and a twelve month high of $351.23.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 3,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $899,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,777 shares in the company, valued at $34,407,849.06. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
