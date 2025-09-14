Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 17,068 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $242,991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 933,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,479,000 after purchasing an additional 419,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,049,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $479.48 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

