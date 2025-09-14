Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.59% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $243,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $241.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $242.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

