Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 17,781 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,433,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,535,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $930.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $927.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $922.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

