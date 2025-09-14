Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 201,826 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,826 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $77,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $97.42 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.