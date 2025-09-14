Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 24,279 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $176,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $291.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $295.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.93 and its 200 day moving average is $267.12. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

