Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $271.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

