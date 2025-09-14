LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5%

LYB opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

