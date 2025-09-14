Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. $MGIC Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.95. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.58%. Magic Software Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGIC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Magic Software Enterprises

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.