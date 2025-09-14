Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $23,794,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $2,176,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $120.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

