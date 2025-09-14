Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,554 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,037,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,612,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,411 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $64,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,377,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

