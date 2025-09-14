Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 111,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GBTC opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $96.62.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

