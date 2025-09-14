Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,432 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. $DSU

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 161,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.61 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.