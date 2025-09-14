Modern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8,659.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:PNC opened at $202.15 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.88 and a 200-day moving average of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

