Modern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plum Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $186.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.60.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.