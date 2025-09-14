Modern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

