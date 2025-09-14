Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,788 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 149.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 2.3%

ACN stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.19. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $236.67 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.92.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

