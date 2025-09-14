Modern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF $FUMB

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 331,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 112,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 84,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 70,694 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15,095.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.16 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $20.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

